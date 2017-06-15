Gurdwaras, churches, mosque extend help

London : Mosques, gurdwaras and churches in West London have opened their doors to offer assistance to the survivors of a huge fire that engulfed a 24-storey residential tower block.

“Sikh Gurdwaras in London have started collecting and distributing spare clothes, toys, toiletries for Grenfell Tower evacuees,” Harjinder Kukreja, a Sikh philanthropist, said.

“The evacuees only have what they’re wearing. We need to support them with spare necessities,” he was quoted as saying by the metro.co.uk.

London’s Sikh community was also praised for helping people in the wake of the UK terror attack. While St Clements Church in Treadgold St has been turned into an evacuation centre to support Grenfell Tower residents who have managed to escape the blaze. “If you can help with clothes, food, blankets, toiletries etc please donate,” Labour MP David Lammy said.

The area around Grenfell Tower is home to a large number of Muslims. It has been reported that Muslim communities have rushed to the assistance of affected residents.

One resident, Mohammed, who escaped with his family, said they were up late because of it being Ramazan so they were able to escape the building quickly after smelling smoke.