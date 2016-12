Toronto : A gurdwara in Canada has been spray-painted with “racist” graffiti and profanity by some unidentified persons, prompting police to probe the incident as a hate crime, according to PTI.

The graffiti was visible around six locations in and around the building of the gurudwara situated in Alberta province. Police said a graffiti coordinator and a hate crime coordinator have been called in to investigate the vandalism, Calgary Herald reported.