Baghdad: Iraq’s Interior Ministry says unidentified gunmen have broken into the house of a female journalist and activist in Baghdad and kidnapped her. The statement didn’t give details on the circumstances surrounding the abduction of Afrah Shawqi al-Qaisi from her house in Baghdad. Al-Qaisi, a veteran journalist and an employee of the Iraqi Culture Ministry, is considered one of the critics of the country’s endemic corruption.
Gunmen kidnap woman scribe from Baghdad
Afrah Shawqi al-Qaisi Al-Qaisi Baghdad iraq
