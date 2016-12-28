Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#ExpertSpeakOnDemonetisation
#Demonetisation
#Trends2016
#ViratKohli
#SalmanKhan
#RahulGandhi
Home / World / Gunmen kidnap woman scribe from Baghdad

Gunmen kidnap woman scribe from Baghdad

— By FPJ Bureau | Dec 28, 2016 08:04 am
FOLLOW US:

Baghdad: Iraq’s Interior Ministry says unidentified gunmen have broken into the house of a female journalist and activist in Baghdad and kidnapped her.  The statement didn’t give details on the circumstances surrounding the abduction of Afrah Shawqi al-Qaisi from her house in Baghdad. Al-Qaisi, a veteran journalist and an employee of the Iraqi Culture Ministry, is considered one of the critics of the country’s endemic corruption.

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK