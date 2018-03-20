Gunmen in Pakistan kills 2 women and children

Peshawar: Unidentified assailants gunned down five members of a family including two women and as many children today in Pakistan’s restive northwest tribal region.

The assailants barged into a house in Chamkani area on the outskirts of Peshawar early this morning and opened indiscriminate fire, police said.

The attackers managed to flee the spot after committing the crime, they said.

The reason behind the killing was not immediately known but prima facie, it appeared to be the outcome of a family feud, the police said.

The investigators have ruled out any robbery attempt.

In a separate incident, a senior police officer was killed when he stormed the hideout of an alleged kidnapper in Kohat district.

The accused was also killed in the gunfight, police said.