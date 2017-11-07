Gunmen attack Afghan TV station, one killed

Kabul: Gunmen stormed a television station in Afghanistan, leaving at least one person dead and three others injured. According to Tolo News, the attack started in the morning when a suicide bomber reportedly detonated a bomb. Two or three gunmen then stormed the building of Shamshad TV.

A Shamshad TV employee said attackers have entered their compound and added that gunshots could be heard. Security forces have cordoned off the area and ambulances were rushed to the spot. Afghan insurgent group Taliban has denied of any involvement in the attack. Further details are awaited.