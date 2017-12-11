Gujarat Assembly Elections 2017: Pakistan tells India don’t drag us into your politics

Islamabad: Pakistan on Monday rebuffed allegations of a secret meeting between Congress leaders and its High Commissioner in New Delhi, saying India should stop “dragging” Islamabad into its electoral debate and termed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi‘s remark as “baseless and irresponsible”.

“India should stop dragging Pakistan into its electoral debate and win victories on own strength rather than fabricated conspiracies, which are utterly baseless and irresponsible,” the Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson Mohammad Faisal tweeted.

— Dr Mohammad Faisal (@ForeignOfficePk) December 11, 2017

The tweet was in response to Modi’s remark on Sunday accusing a group of Congress leaders of meeting Pakistan’s High Commissioner at party leader Mani Shankar Aiyar’s residence in New Delhi before the latter called him (Modi) “neech”.

Addressing an election rally at Sanand, Modi said the meeting at Aiyar’s residence was also attended by former Indian Vice President Hamid Ansari and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

Modi said: “There was a meeting convened at Aiyar’s residence where Pakistan’s High Commissioner, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister, Ansari and Manmohan Singh were present. The meeting lasted three hours.”