Gruesome! 23-year-old kills mother and close friend; confesses on Facebook before committing suicide

The 911, over the years, has received many calls from distressed people and people who are facing trouble. But early morning, on Sunday, 911 came across a pretty shocking call. The caller told the 911 dispatchers, that he had shot two people and had also planned to kill himself.

The police identified the caller as 23-year-old Casey James Lawhorn. And when they reached to the address (a single-family home in East Ridge, Tennessee, outside of Chattanooga) which the caller gave them, they found that a man and a woman were shot dead. The woman who was dead was identified as Vi Lawhorn, Casey James Lawhorn mother, and man was identified as Avery Gaines his close friend who was staying in the East Ridge home with a stolen gun.

When Casey had called 911, he told the dispatchers that he was going to a remote location, north of town, to commit suicide. And on Monday morning, sheriff’s officials in Mississippi said they believed they had found Lawhorn dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, reported The Washington Post. The reasons for suicide and killing are still unknown.

The suspect told officials he was headed to Mowbray Mountain, north of Chattanooga, but was later spotted southbound on I-59. His vehicle was found abandoned on the side of a highway in Jasper County. Aside from confessing to police, Lawhorn took to Facebook late Sunday afternoon to describe how he fatally shot his mom and a friend. He wrote in a now-deleted post:

“Since so many people keep trying to reach out to me on Facebook, I figure I can just say my piece once here and be done with it. Before I start, I need to emphasize that I take full responsibility for my actions. Nothing anyone has or hasn’t done to me caused this, my decisions and my failures are my own. Technical Details: This morning, at around 01:30, I shot and killed my mother (Vi Lawhorn) and a close friend of mine (Avery Gaines) with a stolen .22 LR.”

He further also explained that, when he tried to shoot his mother in her room, however, his gun jammed. She was intoxicated and didn’t seem to realize what had happened, he said, so he left the room to clear the jam and then went back in. Lawhorn said his mother was trying to comfort her dog Oscar when he shot her several times until she died.

Lawhorn had no problem acknowledging how “unforgivable” his actions were and actually encouraged those who wanted to help his surviving brother Chad Lawhorn in the wake of this tragedy to “actually do something” about it instead of just sending their “thoughts and prayers.”

At the end while concluding Casey wrote, “However, as I sit here in Mississippi, writing this on the side of I-59 south after my car broke down, what I look forward to is the nothingness after death. I’ve spent a lot of time thinking about murder, wondering what it feels like. But I’ve barely felt anything.”

Casey James Lawhorn has no past criminal history, nor his mother had any previous incidents, clarified East Ridge police official, reported The Washington Post. According to report of the leading news portal, Casey’s vehicle was found Sunday night on Interstate 59 in Jasper County in Mississippi. He was not in the car, but authorities suspected he was still in the area, the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department said at the time.

But, later on Monday morning, Casey James Lawhorn’s body was found.