Good chance that Kim will give up nukes: Trump

Washington : US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that there is a “good chance” that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un will give up nuclear weapons, but cautioned that maximum sanctions and pressure must be maintained on Pyongyang.

His comments came as Kim completed a secretive and unprecedented visit to Beijing during which he met Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday and said that he is committed to denuclearisation, reports PTI.

The White House said China briefed the administration on Kim’s unannounced visit to Beijing, and stressed that the US policy of maximum pressure on North Korea is working. Xi reached out to Trump, after his meeting with Kim, with a personal message, the White House said.”For years and through many administrations, everyone said that peace and the denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula was not even a small possibility.