Germany probes if attack suspect was part of a ‘terror network’

Berlin : German authorities said they were investigating whether the main suspect in the Berlin Christmas market attack, who was shot dead in Italy, had accomplices, as they warned the high threat level remained “unchanged”.

Federal prosecutor Peter Frank told reporters that there were many open questions in the probe into Tunisian national Anis Amri, the suspect who was killed when he opened fire on Italian police in Milan, reports AFP. “It is very important for us to determine whether there was a network of accomplices… in the preparation or the execution of the attack, or the flight of the suspect,” he said. Frank said investigators also hoped to learn whether the firearm Amri used against police in Milan was the same weapon used to shoot dead the Polish registered driver of the truck that was hijacked to mow down holiday revellers in Berlin on Monday. Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere later thanked Italian police for their swift action, saying the officers had been “especially brave” and done “excellent work”.

“I am very relieved that this attacker no longer poses a threat,” he said.