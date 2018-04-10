German Nobel laureate Peter Gruenberg dead at 78

Berlin : German physicist Peter Gruenberg, a joint Nobel Prize winner whose work revolutionised digital data storage, has died aged 78, his research centre said Monday.

Professor Gruenberg died last week, said a statement by the Research Centre Juelich near Cologne, mourning the loss of “an excellent researcher” and “well-respected and popular colleague”. Gruenberg received the 2007 Nobel prize for physics, together with French scientist Albert Fert, after both had separately discovered so-called giant magnetoresistance (GMR) which led to a breakthrough in the development of gigabyte hard disks.