‘German companies keen to join CPEC’

Islamabad: German Ambassador to Pakistan Ina Lepel has said that companies back home are interested in joining the multi-billion dollar China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project to improve bilateral trade relations further. Ambassador Lepel made the remarks during a meeting with National Security Advisor Lt. General (retd.) Nasser Khan Janjua on Friday, reports the Express Tribune. The ambassador was accompanied by German Defense Attache’ Colonel Klaus Wilhelm.

During the meeting, both officials exchanged views on bilateral relations between the two countries and the way forward.

Lepel said that Germany is Pakistan’s second largest trading partner in Europe.–ANI