Friend of India, Joe Crowley loses his Congressional primary in NY

Washington : Joe Crowley, a 10-term Congressman and one of the best-known friends of India in the House of Representatives, has been defeated by a 28-year-old Latina in the Democratic party’s key New York primary, in one of the shocking upsets in recent American political history.

Crowley, 56, currently the powerful chairman of the House Democratic Caucus who was seen as a potential future House Speaker, was unseated by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a socialist who is almost half his age.

She was a volunteer in Senator Bernie Sanders’ 2016 Presidential campaign, reports PTI. “This is not an end, this is the beginning. This is the beginning because the message that we sent the world tonight is that it’s not OK to put donors before your community,” Ocasio-Cortez told her supporters.”You have given this country hope, you have given this country proof that when you knock on your neighbour’s door, when you come to them with love, when you let them know that no matter your stance, you are there for them — that we can make change,” she said.

Crowley congratulated Ocasio-Cortez on her victory. The young Democrat had challenged Crowley on the grounds that he had ties with special interests.

“It has been the honour of a lifetime to represent Queens and the Bronx. I am proud of the race we ran and, more importantly, proud of all of the work we’ve done to advance this community,” Crawley said. President Donald Trump also commented on Crowley’s defeat to Ocasio-Cortez.”Wow! Big Trump Hater Congressman Joe Crowley, who many expected was going to take Nancy Pelosi’s place, just LOST his primary election,” Trump tweeted.”In other words, he’s out! That is a big one that nobody saw happening.

Indian-American Congressional aspirants defeated in primary polls

Washington: In a big disappointment, half a dozen Indian-Americans including two women aspiring to enter the House of Representatives have lost their respective primary elections in the US States of New York, Maryland, Colorado and Utah. It was more upsetting for two Indian-American candidates Aruna Miller in the sixth Congressional District of Maryland and Suraj Patel in the 12th Congressional District of New York.Both of them had caught national attention by raising more than a million dollar each in their respective primaries. Hyderabad-born, Miller, 53, who is a successful State Delegate, lost the Democratic Congressional primary to David Trone on Tuesday.