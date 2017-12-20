Fresh anti-Trump protests in Palestinian territories

Qalandiya (Palestinian Territories): At least nine Palestinians were injured in clashes with Israeli troops today as fresh protests broke out over US President Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, hospital sources said.

At the Qalandia checkpoint between the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem, Israeli forces fired tear gas, sound grenades and live ammunition at around 1,000 protesters, many of whom were throwing stones, an AFP photographer said. Hundreds also gathered in the southern West Bank city of Hebron, triggering light clashes with the army. In Nablus in the northern West Bank, hundreds marched to an Israeli checkpoint, AFP reporters said.

In Gaza, sealed off by Israel for a decade, a few hundred people gathered for a protest in Gaza City. A few dozen went to the border, with minor clashes reported. An Israeli army spokeswoman told AFP that “riots” had erupted in several locations, with around “800 rioters throwing firebombs and rocks and rolling tyres at (Israeli) soldiers”.

“Soldiers are responding with riot dispersal means,” she said. The Palestinian health ministry said nine people had so far been injured, none of them seriously. Near daily protests have broken out since Trump’s controversial December 6 announcement that he would recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and move the US embassy to the disputed city. Today’s protest was originally called to protest a planned visit by US Vice President Mike Pence, but he has delayed the trip.