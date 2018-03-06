Fresh air raids on Syria’s Ghouta kill 45

Beirut :Fresh air raids by the Syrian regime on the besieged rebel-held enclave of Eastern Ghouta killed at least 45 civilians overnight, a monitor said on Monday.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said barrel bombs — crude, improvised munitions that cause indiscriminate damage — were used, including on the town of Hammuriyeh, where 10 people were killed.

The latest deaths brought to 709 the number of civilians killed since regime and allied Russian forces intensified their campaign against Eastern Ghouta in February. According to Rami Abdel Rahman, the head of the Britain-based Observatory, at least 166 of them were children.

The deadly raids, as well as other strikes and rocket fire elsewhere in Eastern Ghouta Monday, came as the battered enclave awaited a convoy of humanitarian aid from the United Nations.Meanwhile, the UN Human Rights Council ordered an urgent investigation into the situation in Syria’s besieged rebel enclave of Eastern Ghouta and demanded immediate humanitarian access to the area.

The council voted in favour of a resolution calling on rights investigators to “urgently conduct a comprehensive and independent inquiry into recent events in Eastern Ghouta.”