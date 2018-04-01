French court charges Pippa Middleton’s father-in-law with rape of minor: Source

Paris : The father-in-law of Pippa Middleton, whose sister Kate is married to Britain’s Prince William, has been charged in France with the rape of a minor, a legal source told AFP on Saturday.

David Matthews was taken into custody for questioning last Tuesday by investigators with France’s Brigade for the Protection of Minors in a case dating from 1998-99, after a complaint was lodged in 2017, the source said.

According to Europe 1 radio, which first reported the charges, Matthews, now 74, was accused by a niece shortly before she legally became an adult.

His daughter-in-law Pippa Middleton married financier James Matthews last May, after shooting into the spotlight in 2011 following the wedding of her sister Kate to Prince William, the second-in-line to the throne.

According to a Daily Mail report at the time of Pippa’s wedding, David Matthews was born in Rotherham, England, and began his career selling cars before becoming a professional auto racer.