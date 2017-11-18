Franken apologises for groping woman

Washington: Minnesota Senator Al Franken faced a storm of criticism and a likely ethics investigation after a Los Angeles radio anchor accused him of forcibly kissing her and groping her during a 2006 USO tour.

He was the first member of Congress caught up in the recent wave of allegations of sexual abuse. Franken apologised on Thursday, but the criticism only grew through the day. Fellow Democrats swiftly condemned his actions, mindful of the current climate as well as the prospect of political blowback. Republicans joined in pressing for an investigation. Franken said he would welcome it.