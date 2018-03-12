France lauds India for help in Nepal fugitive’s arrest

Kathmandu [Nepal]: The Interpol Headquarters of France at Lyon on Monday lauded the National Central Bureau (NCB) of India for its effort in a Nepali fugitive’s arrest. It congratulated NCB-India for its prompt and effective action that helped the concerned authorities of Nepal to arrest a wanted fugitive named Lodu Dime on March 5, who is a native of Nepal.

Dime was arrested by the Indian police in coordination with the France Interpol headquarters and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) of Nepal. He had been declared as a notorious wildlife smuggler involved in the cases of illegal trading and trafficking of wildlife parts. The Interpol section of the Nepal Police which brought along the fugitive by an Air India flight handed him over to Nepal’s CBI team upon their arrival at the Tribhuwan International Airport.

In 2013, the Nepal Police had seized five tiger skins and seven sacks of animal parts including bones. The wildlife items were reportedly trafficked to China with the involvement of Dime, who was later slapped with a fine of Rs 100,000 by the District Forest Office Nuwakot while he was still on the run. Later, the Interpol General Secretariat had issued the Red Corner Notice against the fugitive last month at the request of the Interpol Nepal.