Four Pakistani Christians shot dead in Islamabad

Four members of a Pakistani Christian family were shot dead in Quetta city, the police said on Tuesday. On Monday night, unidentified armed men intercepted a vehicle the family was travelling in and opened fire, Quetta Police spokesperson Mohamed Ramzan told Efe news.

The attack comes a day after Pakistani Christians, who are a mere 2 per cent of the population, had celebrated Easter Sunday.

Attacks against the Christians have been frequent in Pakistan.

In December 2017, a week before Christmas, two suicide bombers had stormed into a packed church in Quetta and killed 10 and wounded at least 44, in an attack claimed by the Islamic state. In March 2016, the Taliban targeted Christians celebrating Easter in a park in Lahore killing 71 people.