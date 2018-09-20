Four children killed as train hits cargo bike in Netherlands

Amsterdam: Four children died when a train crashed into a cargo bike at a rail crossing in the Netherlands’ Oss city on Thursday, officials said. The children were reportedly on their way to school when the collision took place. Another child and a woman were severely injured, Efe news reported. “What a horrible news from Oss this morning,” Dutch Infrastructure Minister Stientje v Veldhoven said on Twitter. “Knot in my stomach with this message. From the bottom of my heart — a lot of strength to everyone involved,” he tweeted.