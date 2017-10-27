Foster mom denies hand in child’s death

Houston : The Indian-American foster mother of a 3-year-old Indian girl, whose body was discovered from a culvert in suburban Dallas, has denied any involvement in the death or the removal of her daughter’s body from their home. The body of Sherin Mathews was found on Sunday in a culvert under a road nearly 1 km from her home.

Wesley Mathews, the foster father of Sherin was re-arrested after he changed his story about his daughter’s mysterious disappearance on October 7 from their home.

Lawyers Michelle Nolte and Gregg Gibbs, representing Sini Mathews issued a statement yesterday saying she denied any involvement in the death of her adoptive daughter, Sherin.

In the statement, the lawyers said Sini has cooperated with the police investigation into her daughter’s disappearance on October 7 from their home in Richardson. She was “interrogated for hours by several officers with no attorney present” a few days later.

“Now that Mr Mathews has turned himself into the police and told them what happened to Sherin, we see no need for Mrs Mathews to endure further police interrogation. She had nothing to do with Sherin’s death or the removal of her body from the home,” the statement said. According to court records, Wesley previously told detectives his wife was sleeping when Sherin disappeared.