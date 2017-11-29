I am biggest supporter of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT): Former Pakistan President Prevez Musharraf

Former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf recently in an interview said that he is their biggest supporter of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). “I know they like me and JuD also likes me”, Musharraf told Pakistani news agency.

Musharraf was asked if he likes the Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed , he responded with a ‘yes’ and added that he has met him.

Hafiz Saeed was freed last week from the house arrest based on the orders of the Lahore high Court after Pakistani authorities failed to file charges against him. He was under house arrest since January this year.

Musharraf admitted that LeT is involved in Kashmir and also said that the LeT is the biggest force who believes in action in Kashmir and suppressing the Indian Army in Kashmir. According to Indiantoday.in, Musharraf accused India of partnering with the United States and declaring LeT as a terrorist organisation.

Musharraf has been declared as a fugitive by Pakistan, however, he continues to play a major part in the politics of the country. He recently addressed the media via video confrencing from Dubai, in which he declared formation of a grand alliance of 23 parties.