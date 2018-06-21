Former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif urges nation to pray for ailing wife Kulsoom

London: Former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Thursday urged the entire nation to pray for his ailing wife Kulsoom Nawaz. As reported by the Express Tribune, Nawaz while addressing a press in London urged people to pray for the speedy recovery of Kulsoom who is currently on a life-support system.

On June 14, Nawaz and his daughter Maryam left for London after being granted a brief exemption from the ongoing corruption trial involving members of the Sharif family. Following that, both have been with Kulsoom.

Kulsoom underwent multiple surgeries from August 2017 after being diagnosed with throat cancer( Lymphoma). Her condition began to deteriorate in April this year, after which she was moved to London for treatment. Meanwhile, Maryam is all set to contest in the national assembly elections here on July 25 for the post of Prime Minister. She has filed her nomination papers from Lahore.