Former Pak PM Nawaz Sharif handed 10 years and daughter Maryam 7 years imprisonment in corruption case

Former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif has been sentenced to 10 years in jail for corruption, news agency ANI has reported, quoting local media. Nawaz Sharif’s daughter Maryam Sharif has been sentenced to seven years in jail.

The judge dismissed the petition of Sharif family requesting to defer the verdict in the case for seven days citing Kulsoom Nawaz’s critical health.

More details are awaited.