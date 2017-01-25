Former congressman Pompeo is CIA chief

Washington : The US Senate has confirmed former Congressman Mike Pompeo as CIA director. Pompeo, who was confirmed by the Senate by 66-32 votes, replaces John Brennan, a political appointee, whose term ended on January 20 with that of Barack Obama as the US President. Later, Pompeo was sworn on Monday night as CIA director.

“You are stepping up to lead the finest intelligence-gathering operation the world has ever seen,” Vice President Mike Pence said during the swearing-in ceremony. “The men and women serving under your command give true meaning to the word courage,” he said. Significantly, Trump, who succeeded Obama as the 45th President of the US, made his first visit to a federal agency to CIA headquarters in Langley. Pompeo, 53, is only the third member of Trump’s cabinet to take his post after Secretary of Defence James Mattis and Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly were sworn in Friday. On Pompeo’s conformation, Senator John McCain, in a statement, said the new Director of the CIA must focus on uncovering facts about the many complex national security threats confronting the nation.

“Now is the time to turn the page on our discussions of old programmes and activities, which we have thoroughly reviewed and addressed,” he said.