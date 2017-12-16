Foreign funding case: Imran not out, close aide disqualified in fgn funding

Islamabad : Pakistan’s cricketer-turned- politician Imran Khan on Friday survived being disqualified from parliament as the Supreme Court dismissed a petition against him in a foreign funding case, months after prime minister Nawaz Sharif was forced to quit by the court in the Panama Papers case.

Khan, 65, the chief of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) party and opposition politician could have been banned from parliament. However, Imran’s close aide and the secretary general of the party, Jahangir Tareen was disqualified for life by the apex court.

Both were accused of concealing details of some of their properties and income when entering politics. The case was launched last year at the request by Hanif Abbasi, a leader of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, against Khan and Tareen.

The three-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar, held around 50 hearings, while the case continued for more than a year. Over 7,000 documents were presented in the court by the petitioner and the accused.

In the short judgement, Nisar said that all allegations against Khan have been rejected, including foreign funding allegation for his property and alleged wrongdoing in purchase Khan’s estate of Bani Gala near

Islamabad.