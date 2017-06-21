Football-shaped egg sells for £102 at UK auction

London: An unusual football-shaped hen’s egg has been sold for £102 at an auction in the UK. Lesley Reith, from Oxton in Merseyside, UK was shocked when she discovered the spherical egg in the nest box. Reith was about to make an omelette with it before a friend persuaded her to sell it online.

Bidders scrambled to buy the natural treasure in the 10-day auction, which she said was “egg-cellent news” for her chosen dog charity, ‘BBC News’ reported. “It was really strange. I used to have 50 chickens at my allotment and I have never seen one before. I don’t think I will ever see one again — I think it is once in a lifetime,” she said.

A spokeswoman for the British Egg Information Service said round eggs were “unusual but not rare”, adding that they were more common when hens first started laying.