Florida school shooter flooded with fan mail

Miami : Nikolas Cruz, the 19-year-old who shot and killed 17 people at a Florida high school, was receiving a massive amount of fan mail from across the US and Europe at the county jail where he was being held, the media reported.

The Broward County Public Defender’s office, which represents Cruz, has said that between 100 and 200 pieces of mail have arrived at the jail since his arrest after the massacre at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland on February 14, reports CNN. The letters are from women, girls and grown men.