Flight passengers will not be allowed to carry powdery substance over 350gm in handbags: US

Washington : As per the new the US rules, all flights bound to the United States will now not be allowed to take more than 350 gms of powdery substances.

They will be subject to new security screening procedures before the takeoff. This will apply equally to American citizens and foreign travellers.

All US airlines and global airlines are asked to follow the new rules, which bar passengers flying to the United States to carry not more than the requisite quantity of the powdery substance in handbags. To be applicable from June 30, the US Transportation Security Administration will enforce the rule after an attempt to put an improvised explosive device using powder explosives on a Gulf carrier in Australia was foiled last year.