‘Fix’ Facebook, Alibaba’s Jack Ma tells FB CEO

Beijing: Jack Ma, founder and chairman of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group, has asked Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to ‘fix’ the social networking giant that is mired in data breach controversy.

Attending the Boao Forum for Asia annual conference, which runs from April 8 to 11, Ma told delegates that Zuckerberg should “really take it seriously”.

“It is the time to fix it. It is the time for the CEO to really take it seriously. I think the problems will be solved,” Ma said.

On US-China trade war, Ma said it was normal for the world’s two biggest economies to have problems with trade, but tackling them with a trade war is just like treating a flu with chemotherapies.

“You are not solving the problem of the cold, you are destroying the whole body, the whole system,” Ma made the comment while attending a dinner with International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde.

Ma said that trade is about mutual respect and that nobody can stop globalisation.

“Trade is about rules and negotiations. If trade stops, war starts,” he said.

Speaking of the US-China trade deficit, Ma dismissed the issue as a problem, citing economic growth and a low jobless rate in the US as well as huge profit made by US firms in the bilateral trade.