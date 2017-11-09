Five terrorists killed in Pakistan’s tribal region

Peshawar: Five terrorists were killed and four others injured today in an exchange of fire with Pakistan army in the country’s restive northwest tribal region near Afghan border, officials said.

The army said that militants opened indiscriminate fire on a newly-established army post in Rajgal Valley of Khyber Agency and killed one soldier.

The troops retaliated and killed five terrorists and injured four others, the army’s media wing Inter-Services Public Relations said in a statement.

The army has launched a military operation ‘Khyber-4’ under ‘Radd-ul-Fasaad’, which roughly translates to ‘elimination of discord’, to eliminate terrorists and consolidate gains of counter-terrorism operations in the country’s restive northwest tribal region.