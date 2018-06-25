First Russia air strikes hit South Syria as assault looms

Beirut : Russia bombed rebel-held parts of southern Syria for the first time since brokering a ceasefire there nearly a year ago, a monitor group has said, as allied regime troops prepare a ground assault. Southern Syria is a strategic prize for local and global players involved in the country’s convoluted seven-year war. After securing the capital Damascus, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad appears keen to recapture the southern provinces of Daraa and Sweida, still mostly held by rebels. He has sent military reinforcements there for weeks, dropped flyers demanding rebels surrender, and escalated bombardment in recent days.

Late on Saturday night, his Russian allies bombed rebel-held towns in Daraa for the first time since the summer of 2017, said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

“Intense Russian air strikes are hitting towns in Daraa’s eastern countryside for the first time since the ceasefire was agreed in southern Syria last year,” said Observatory head Rami Abdel Rahman.

The Observatory said the warplanes used Saturday — based on type, location, munitions and flight patterns — had come from the Russian-operated Hmeimim base in coastal Syria.

The Britain-based monitor said at least 25 Russian strikes hit the rebel zones but did not have any casualty figures.

Russia, the United States, and Jordan agreed in July of last year on a de-escalation zone in rebel-controlled parts of southern Syria that would tamp down hostilities there. Since then, Moscow’s warplanes — active in Syria since 2015 — had refrained from bombing rebel positions in the south.

But violence has been ratcheting up this week as Syrian government forces look to retake the south militarily. Forces loyal to Assad began ramping up their air strikes and artillery fire on the zone on Tuesday.

At least 19 civilians in rebel-held zones have died since then, according to the Observatory.

Several civilians have also been killed in opposition fire on government zones, with state news agency SANA reporting Saturday that two civilians were killed in Daraa city in rebel shelling.

Some 12,000 people have been displaced from Daraa province in recent days, the Observatory said, with many seeking refuge in poorly-equipped displacement camps further west.

The United Nations has warned that growing violence is putting the lives of 750,000 people in rebel parts of the south in danger.