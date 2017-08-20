Finland stabbings a terror act: Police

Helsinki : The stabbings in the Finnish city of Turku that left two people dead and eight injured are being treated as acts of terror, police said on Saturday.

“The incidents were initially investigated as murders, but in the light of further information received during the night, the offences now include murders with terrorist intent and their attempts,” police officials said. Officers carried out a number of raids overnight.

The attacker, who was shot in the leg by police and taken into custody, was an 18-year-old Moroccan. Police said that his identity was known but it was not released. The stabbings occurred on Friday in the Puutori-Market Square area.