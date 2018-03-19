Finders Keepers! Cash starts flowing out of China’s ATM machine, people gather notes; watch video

China’s ATM was pouring out cash without the help of any person, the incident happened because of machine malfunction, it happened in Ningbo city in China’s Zhejiang province on March 6. According to CGTN, ATM dispensed around 3,000 Yuan which is approximately 500 dollars. The reason behind the glitch is unknown and probe is in progress. But the video of CCTV has become viral were it can be seen that the notes are coming out from the machine for few second and all the money was lying on the floor.

However, two people who were passing beside the ATM spotted the notes went inside the ATM and started gathering the notes from the floor without noticing the camera, after which they disappeared but police got hold of them and recovered the cash.

The video is shared by a YouTube channel and is gaining a lot of views and comments some of the comments are “Can’t blame the finders for the ATM mistake,” comments one person. “Finders keepers! Basically, no different if found lying on the ground or in some toilet etc,” adds another.

COMMENTS”I agree if you found the money “on the ground or in some toilet etc” but if you found the money in the ATM area you shouldn’t be keeping it. It’s because ATM area is NOT a public place,” responds a third person on YouTube. “In some countries, it is a crime to keep money found inside the ATM area. First, you know the money does not belong to you. Second, the money is in the vicinity of the bank,” explains another.