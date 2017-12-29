Fighting in northwestern Syria kills 66: monitor

Free Press Journal
Dec 29, 2017
Beirut: Clashes pitting mainly jihadist and rebel fighters against regime forces backed by Russian warplanes killed at 66 people on the edge of Syria’s northwestern Idlib province, a monitor said today.

Among the victims were at least 19 civilians killed by air strikes, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said, adding that the casualties were over 24 hours of fighting in an area straddling Idlib and Hama provinces.


