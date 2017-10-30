Fifth woman accuses former US president Bush of groping

Seoul (South Korea) : Amanda Staples, a former Republican candidate for Maine’s state Senate has accused former US president George H.W. Bush of groping her years ago.

Bush is already gripped amid controversy, after he received allegations from women of touching them inappropriately, and the new woman is fifth in the row to put similar claims.

As reported in The Hill, Staples, in an Instagram post, said that she visited the former president at his family compound in Kennebunkport, during her campaign in 2006, where he grabbed her from behind in a photo session, saying, “Oh I’m not THAT President.” Earlier, Heather Lind, who starred in the AMC series “Turn: Washington’s Spies,” had alleged that the former US president sexually assaulted her when they posed for a photograph several years ago.

Bush reportedly Bush apologised to the actress, reasoning, “President Bush would never – under any circumstance – intentionally cause anyone distress, and he most sincerely apologises if his attempt at humour offended Ms Lind.”

A statement issued by Bush’s office, defending him, read, “At age 93, President Bush has been confined to a wheelchair for roughly five years, so his arm falls on the lower waist of people with whom he takes pictures.”

Bush has also been accused for the same by New York actress Jordana Grolnick, followed by author Christina Baker Kline and Liz Allen, a former journalist and Democratic candidate for city council in Erie, Pa. (ANI)