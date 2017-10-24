Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#IndiavsNewZealand
#BiggBoss11
#ElphinstoneStampede
#MannKiBaat
#RyanMurder
#Rohingyas
#GauriLankesh
#TajMahalControversy
#AarushiVerdict
#FIFAU17WorldCup2017
Home / World / FB’s translation lands man in jail

FB’s translation lands man in jail

— By Agencies | Oct 24, 2017 12:05 am
FOLLOW US:

Jerusalem : Israeli police mistakenly arrested a Palestinian man after they thought he had published a Facebook post saying “hurt them” when he originally wrote “Good morning”, a media report said.

According to a spokeswoman for the Israel Police’s West Bank district, the police arrested the man relying on the automatic translation feature on Facebook that completely changed the meaning of what he had posted on the social media platform, The Times of Israel reported on Sunday.

The man, a construction worker, was arrested “on suspicion of incitement” and released shortly after the assumption turned out to be false, reports IANS.


In the post on October 15, the man was seen smiling and holding a cup of coffee and a cigarette while standing alongside a bulldozer at a construction site in the Beitar Illit settlement. “No Arabic-speaking officer read the post prior to the arrest, which was carried out by officers who relied solely on Facebook’s automatic translation,” Haaretz newspaper was cited as saying.The report in Times of Israel said that there is only a single letter’s difference between the colloquial Arabic phrase for “good morning to you all” and “hurt them”. The police came to know the reality after they interrogated him and released him after realising their mistake.

 

EDITOR’S PICK

  • A timely booster for the economy

    A comprehensive package to boost economic growth was on the cards, especially after the rather poor numbers last quarter. Thanks…

  • Will robots take your job? Well, that depends. . .

    At the recently concluded World Economic Forum (WEF) conference, one topic that caught the imagination of almost everyone was “Artificial…

  • Air pollution continues to play havoc

    new_delhi_air_pollutionThe realisation that pollution is playing havoc with our lives continues to elude Indians. We are indeed living from moment…

  • Shutting out media sunlight

    The Rajasthan Government could not have anticipated the widespread protests against the ordinance aimed at controlling the reporting and investigation…

  • Discernible anger against BJP

    The prestige connected with winning the ensuing assembly elections particularly in Gujarat being Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state cannot…