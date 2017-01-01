FB temporarily bans journalist for slamming Trump fans

New York : In a latest incident of censorship, Facebook on Friday temporarily restricted journalist Kevin Sessums’s account, after he called US President-elect Donald Trump’s supporters “a nasty fascistic lot” in a post, reports IANS.

Known for his two best-selling memoirs, Sessums said that he shared a Facebook post from ABC News’ political analyst Matthew Dowd that read: “In the last few hours I have been called by lovely ‘christian’ Trump fans: a jew, faggot, retard. To set record straight: divorced Catholic.”

Sessums was later notified by Facebook that the post violated the company’s “community standards” and was barred from posting for 24 hours. It was only after the Guardian contacted Facebook that they reviewed and restored the post of the journalist.