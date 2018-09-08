FB expert, tied to Cambridge Analytica, quits

San Francisco: After becoming infamous for helping the controversial British political consultancy firm Cam­b­ri­dge Analytica harvest tens of millions of Facebook users’ profiles, a psychology researcher with the social networking giant has left the company, the media reported.

A Facebook spokesperson declined to explain when or why the researcher, Joseph Chancellor, had left the company, or to detail the results of any investigation into his work, Fast Company said.

Before leaving Facebook, Chancellor worked as a quantitative researcher on its User Experience Research team. “I can confirm that Joseph Chancellor is no longer employed by Facebook, and we wish him all the best,” an FB spokesperson said. Though Cambridge lecturer Aleksander Kogan became a focus of the Cambridge Analytica data leak scandal.