FB data breach: Senator Mark R Warner demands action

Washington: After Facebook admitted it was hit with a fresh data breach that affected nearly 50 million users, Senator Mark R Warner (D-VA) has called for a full probe into the incident. Vice Chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence and co-chair of the Senate Cybersecurity Caucus, Warner said it was high time the Congress stepped up and took action to protect privacy and security of social media users.

“The news that at least 50 million Facebook users had their accounts compromised is deeply concerning. A full investigation should be swiftly conducted and made public so that we can understand more about what happened,” the Democrat said late on Friday. In the biggest-ever security breach after Cambridge Analytica scandal, Facebook on Friday admitted hackers broke into nearly 50 million users’ accounts by stealing their “access tokens” or digital keys.