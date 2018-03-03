Far-right extremists preparing civil war on Islam in UK, says report 

London : Far-right extremists are moving increasingly online as they prepare for what they believe is a “civil war on Islam” in Britain, according to a new report released on Friday by a UK-based anti-racism group. Hope Not Hate, a campaign group which investigates neo-Nazi groups to combat far-right extremism, warns that the UK must be prepared for more terrorist plots and use of extreme violence from the far-right for the foreseeable future.

“We are facing a surging threat from far-right terrorism and violent extremism. We fear further violence from the extreme right in the months to come,” said Nick Lowles, chief executive of Hope Not Hate.

“This rising terrorist threat is the consequence of the increasingly confrontational tone of online far-right rhetoric, combined with the almost universal extreme-right belief that a civil war between Islam and the West is coming,” he added.

He called on the police and the government to do more to crack down on the peddlers of hate and those pushing a “civil war rhetoric”. The group’s annual State of Hate report said that while traditional groups are weakening, more tech-savvy leaders were driving the far-right cause forward. It warns that though membership of traditionally-organised far-right groups was at its lowest level for two decades, the threat that they posed has been replaced by new networks which had been developing online.

These new activists have been growing in size and influence and have developed new ways of marketing themselves to would-be followers which differentiated themselves from the stereotypical face of the far-right of the past. This rise in virtual activity was contributing to more online race or religious hatred, much of it aimed at Muslims, the report notes. A record number of people are being arrested for suspected terror offences in the UK, with 28 suspects detained for far-right-inspired crimes in 2017, according to the campaign group.