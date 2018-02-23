Fall in number of Indians migrating to UK

London : The number of Indians migrating to the UK dropped by a significant 10 per cent last year compared with the 2016 figures, according to the data released here on Thursday.

The UK’s Office of National Statistics (ONS) data showed that Indian nationals continued to dominate the skilled migrant force of the country, with over half of all skilled work visas last year going to Indians.

It found that while Indians continued to account for the largest migrant group from outside the European Union (EU), the numbers were 10 per cent lower in 2017 when compared with 2016.

The data is based on compulsory National Insurance number registrations made by both short and long-term migrants to Britain. On registrations, from the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), are for all nationalities and include both short and long-term migrants they can provide useful insights into trends of different nationalities, the ONS said. There were 32 NINo registrations by Indians last year, followed by 12 from Pakistan, 11 from Australia and China and 10 from the US as the top five non-EU nationalities coming to live in Britain in 2017.

The data stated that study visas also showed a high percentage of Indians coming to study at UK universities, with China, the US and India collectively accounting for over half (53 per cent) of the study-related visas granted in 2017.The largest number of visas were granted to Chinese nationals 88,456 or 40 per cent of the total with Indians getting 14,445.