Facebook data breach: Will ensure fair elections take place in India, says Mark Zuckerberg

— By Asia News International | Apr 11, 2018 07:44 am
Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies during a Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee and Senate Judiciary Committee joint hearing about Facebook on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, April 10, 2018. Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg apologized to US lawmakers Tuesday for the leak of personal data on tens of millions of users as he faced a day of reckoning before a Congress mulling regulation of the global social media giant.In his first-ever US congressional appearance, the Facebook founder and chief executive sought to quell the storm over privacy and security lapses at the social network that have angered lawmakers and Facebook's two billion users. / AFP PHOTO / SAUL LOEB

Washington [U.S.A.]: Testifying before US senators in the wake of Facebook’s data breach scandal and foreign interference in election, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has told them that his company will do everything to ensure fair polling takes place in India and other countries.

“2018 is an important year for the whole world. Several countries like India, Pakistan will have elections. We’ll do everything possible to ensure these elections are safe,” Zuckerberg said in the joint hearing of the Senate Judiciary and Commerce Committees, at the Capitol Hill here. Earlier, the CEO and founder of the world’s most popular social networking website said he was “sorry” that Facebook did not take a “broad enough view” of the responsibility when their platform was being used for circulating fake news and was becoming a tool for foreign interference in elections.

The 33-year-old billionaire also expressed regret that his company was slow in identifying the Russian operations in 2016, which allegedly benefitted the then presidential candidate, Donald Trump, who is now USA’s 45th president. The hearing is taking place after reports started pouring in March that the social networking site had compromised with the personal data of over 87 million Facebook users to Britain-based Cambridge Analytica – which allegedly influenced voters during the 2016 US Presidential elections.


