Facebook could find more data breaches like  Cambridge Analytica: Sandberg 

New York : Facebook expects to uncover additional violations of users’ personal data, the company’s No 2 executive has said as the social media network faces severe backlash over its user data scandal.

Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg said the company is doing audits, but warned it could find more data breaches. “I am not going to sit here and say that we’re not going to find more because we are,” Sandberg said in an interview to NBC.

Sandberg stressed that the social media giant “cared about privacy all along.” “But I think we got the balance wrong,” she said. “I think we were very idealistic and not rigorous enough and then there’s the possible misuse. What we are focused on is making sure those possible use cases get shut down.”

Last month, a whistleblower who previously worked for Cambridge Analytica came forward to claim that the British-based firm had used a third-party app to obtain private information from more than 50 million Facebook profiles without the users’ knowledge. Later, it emerged that the firm had accessed the information of as many as 87 million people.

Facebook brings political ads under more scrutiny

San Francisco: In order to prevent election interference on its platform, Facebook has introduced new changes to increase transparency and accountability for electoral ads and Pages.

To get authorised by Facebook, advertisers will now need to confirm their identity and location.

“Advertisers will be prohibited from running political ads — electoral or issue-based — until they are authorised,” Rob Goldman, Vice President, Ads at Facebook, said in a blog post late Friday. Last year, the social media platform announced that only authorised advertisers will be able to run electoral ads on Facebook or Instagram.”In addition, these ads will be clearly labeled in the top left corner as aPolitical Ad’. Next to it, we will show ‘paid for by’ information,” added Alex Himel, Vice President, Local and Pages.