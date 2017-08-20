Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to take 2-month paternity leave

San Francisco : Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg plans to take two months of paternity leave when his second daughter is born. Zuckerberg announced his leave in a Facebook post late Friday, saying he had also taken two months leave when his first daughter, Max, was born in 2015.

“I will always be grateful I could spend so much time with her in the first months of her life. Our new daughter is coming soon, and I’m planning to take two months of paternity leave again,” Zuckerberg said.

The CEO said he will take a month off to be with his wife Priscilla and daughters at the beginning, and then spend the whole month of December together as well.

“At Facebook, we offer four months of maternity and paternity leave because studies show that when working parents take time to be with their new-borns, it’s good for the entire family. And I’m pretty sure the office will still be standing when I get back,” he wrote.