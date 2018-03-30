Ex-PM of Pak Gilani, 25 others indicted for graft
Karachi : An anti-corruption court here on Thursday indicted former Prime Minister Yousuf Raza Gilani and 25 others in a corruption case pertaining to the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP).
All the accused, however, pleaded not guilty against the charges. The former PM called the allegations “baseless”, Dawn online reported. Gilani and some former and serving senior TDAP officials, along with a few others, were accused of causing a loss of billions of rupees to the national exchequer through the approval and disbursement of fake and trade subsidies during the previous PPP government. The Federal Investigation Agency had chargesheeted Gilani in around 25 cases pertaining to trade subsidy scam.
