Ex-Malaysian premier Najib Razak arrested

Kuala Lumpur : Former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak was arrested by country’s anti-graft agency from his Taman Duta home in Kuala Lumpur. An unmarked car with policemen arrested Najib at approximately 2.35 pm Malaysia Time. Najib has been under investigation over the misappropriation of billions of dollars from Malaysia’s 1MDB infrastructure fund. He has consistently denied wrongdoing. He will be charged in court on Wednesday at 8.30 am, said the 1MDB task force which was set up to look into possible criminal conduct of individuals involved in the management of 1MDB, reported Channel News Asia. In raids at several properties linked to Najib’s family, police uncovered cash, luxury goods and jewellery, with an estimated value of some RM1 billion. However, Najib has maintained his innocence and has said that the confiscated goods were gifts to his family during his premiership.