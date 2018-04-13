Ex-FBI Director compared Trump to mob boss: Report

Washington : Former Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director James Comey reportedly compared President Donald Trump to a “mob boss” in his first interview since being fired last year, the media reported.

A source present at the ABC News taping told Axios on Wednesday that the interview slated to air on Sunday night will “certainly add more meat to the charges swirling around Trump”. According to the source, the Comey interview left people in the room stunned. The former Director spoke of things that he had never said before, the source told Axios news. Some described the experience as surreal, he added.

Comey was fired by Trump last year, with the administration saying it stemmed from his handling of the investigation into Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton’s private email server, CNN reported. Following his departure, Comey told the Senate Intelligence committee that the President had demanded his loyalty, pressed him to drop a probe into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn and repeatedly pressured him to publicly declare that he was not under investigation.