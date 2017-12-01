Free Press Journal
Ex-Donald Trump aide Flynn charged for lying about Russia links

— By PTI | Dec 01, 2017 09:30 pm
Washington: Michael Flynn, Donald Trump’s former national security advisor, has been charged with lying to investigators over his Russian contacts, becoming the seniormost official indicted in the probe into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Moscow.

Flynn was charged yesterday with one count of lying about his private discussions with Sergey Kislyak, the Russian ambassador, regarding US sanctions being imposed on Moscow by the government of then president Barack Obama, a court document showed.

Flynn was scheduled to appear in court later today for a plea hearing on the single charge of making “false, fictitious and fraudulent representations” to the FBI.


