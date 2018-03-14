EU voices ‘unwavering’ solidarity with UK

Strasbourg(France) : The EU is united in “unwavering” solidarity with Britain over the poisoning with nerve agent of a former Russian spy on its soil, European Commission Vice President Frans Timmermans has said. “It is of the utmost importance that those who are responsible for what has happened see very clearly that there is European solidarity — unequivocal, unwavering and very strong — so that those responsible are really punished for what they did,” Timmermans told the European Parliament in Strasbourg.