Ethiopia’s coalition chooses  new PM

Ethiopia : Ethiopia’s ruling coalition has chosen a new prime minister amid the latest state of emergency in Africa’s second most populous country. New ruling party chairman Abiy Ahmed automatically assumes the post, as the party and its regional affiliates hold all parliament seats.

The announcement follows months of the most severe anti-government protests in a quarter-century and the surprise decision early this year to release prominent politicians, journalists and others from prison to free up political space.

But Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn later announced his intention to resign and a new state of emergency was imposed in one of Africa’s fastest growing economies.

Ethiopians had eagerly awaited news of their new leader for days, with many hoping the development would bring calm to the nation of 100 million people after the months of protests demanding wider freedoms. Abiy is the first person from Ethiopia’s largest ethnic group, the Oromo, to hold the post since the Ethiopian Peoples’ Revolutionary Democratic Front came to power in 1991.